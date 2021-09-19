Man kills woman, takes children during domestic dispute in Crestview, police say

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police say a man shot and killed a woman early Sunday morning and took two children during a domestic dispute.

It happened just after 4 a.m. in the parking area of Bel Aire Terrace apartments in Crestview. Police say 29-year-old Amos Edward Washington of DeFuniak Springs shot 29-year-old Angelica Le of Crestview. After shooting Le, Washington fled the area, taking two of the three children from the residence. Washington was arrested about an hour and a half later by the Santa Rosa County Sheriffs Office. The two children were recovered unharmed.

Washington is charged with first-degree murder, shooting a deadly weapon into a vehicle, violation of an injunction order and two counts of aggravated child abuse.