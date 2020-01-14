Man killed in Pensacola shooting near Pipeline Road

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was killed Monday evening in Pensacola in the area of Pipeline Road and Michigan Avenue.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office tells News 5 deputies responded to a call of “shots fired” at about 7 p.m.

Witnesses on scene said they saw a white sedan drive off in the area where gunshots could be heard.

When deputies located the white sedan, a man was found deceased with a gunshot wound.

No suspects are known at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we have more information.

