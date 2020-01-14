Man killed in Pensacola shooting near Pipeline Road

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was killed Monday evening in Pensacola in the area of Pipeline Road and Michigan Avenue.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office tells News 5 deputies responded to a call of “shots fired” at about 7 p.m.

Witnesses on scene said they saw a white sedan drive off in the area where gunshots could be heard.

When deputies located the white sedan, a man was found deceased with a gunshot wound.

No suspects are known at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we have more information.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories