Man killed in head-on crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was killed in a head-on crash in Pensacola on June 18.
At about 9:38 p.m., Michael Pietrzykowski of Crestview was traveling west on Sorrento Road approaching Bauer Road when his truck moved into the eastbound lane.
Pietrzykowski’s truck struck the front of a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Walter Peden. Another vehicle failed to observe the collision and crashed into Peden’s vehicle.
The collision caused Pietrzykowski’s truck to travel across the left shoulder and collide with trees and catch fire.
Pietrzykowski died as a result of his injuries. Peden is in critical condition at Baptist Hospital. The driver of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.
A second accident also occurred in the area as a result of this accident.