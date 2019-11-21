Man killed in Fort Walton Beach had just celebrated daughter’s birthday

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Family and friends of a man shot and killed are grieving as investigators work to make an arrest.

Edgar Jennings, 35, had just finished celebrating his four-year-old daughter’s birthday when he was shot and killed at his apartment on Culp Avenue.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it was an attempted home invasion and the person at the door shot and killed Jennings leaving his body near the apartment door.

“I know that Edgar was very loved and he will be very missed,” Stacey Pendergrass said. “I cannot even begin to comprehend what my life is going to be like without him. I can’t even comprehend what it will be like for him not to hold me tonight.”

Pendergrass was Jennings’ girlfriend and said they were soulmates. She’s trying to move forward and remember the good times with him.

“He was just a clown,” she said. “He was a free spirit. He loved everybody.”

Ellianna Rhodes is Pendergrass’s daughter and said Jennings was like a father to her.

“He was like my best friend…they took him from me, mama,” Rhodes said in tears.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 651-TIPS.

