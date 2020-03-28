Man killed after losing control of semi-truck and crashing into trees

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was killed after he lost control of his semi-truck and crashed into trees along U.S. 29 in Escambia County.

John Rivers, 59, of Greeneville, Ala., was driving a Mack semi-truck (empty log truck) northbound on US-29 approaching Ponds Street at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 27. Rivers failed to maintain his lane of travel and collided into trees on the west shoulder.

Rivers was transported to Atmore Community Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The crash is pending further investigation.

