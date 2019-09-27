Man injured in Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after they were called to a scene, but didn’t find a victim. The sheriff’s office says, later, they received a call that a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 900 block of Lucerne Avenue to an unknown disturbance call around 10 p.m. Thursday. The deputies found multiple shell casings and blood on the ground, but no victim. Witnesses on scene did not cooperate with deputies.

Later, the sheriff’s office says they received a report of a man who walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, says the sheriff’s office.

The man is not cooperating with deputies investigating the shooting.

If anyone saw what happened, please call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 or 850-433-STOP to remain anonymous.