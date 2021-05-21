Man in custody charged with shooting ex-wife’s boyfriend

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) A homeless Pensacola man was arrested overnight after allegedly shooting his ex-wife’s boyfriend.

Noel Troche, 46, was arrested in front of a home on Belle Meade Drive. Pensacola police were alerted to Troche’s whereabouts by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the agency investigating the shooting.

When officers approached Troche, he put a loaded pistol in his mouth and cried. After a few minutes the officers were able to convince Troche to put the gun on the dashboard and exit the vehicle.