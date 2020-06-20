Man from Theodore killed by wrong-way-vehicle in NWFL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Theodore is dead and a woman from Texas is seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Escambia County, Florida. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 46-year-old woman from McKinney Texas was traveling west on I-10 eastbound. Her vehicle collided head-on with a car driven by a 25-year-old man from Theodore.

The collision happened at mile marker 3. Troopers responded shortly before 2 Saturday morning. The man from Theodore died at the scene. The woman from Texas was taken to a local hospital with what are described as serious injuries. The report says charges are pending the outcome of an investigation. Names have not been released.