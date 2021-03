ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Pensacola is dead after a crash near Century, Florida Saturday night. A report from the Florida Highway Patrol says a 53-year-old man was driving a pickup truck on County Road 4A, three miles west of Century. The report says the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, hit a culvert, went airborne, and crashed.

Troopers responded at 11 Saturday night. The name of the driver has not been released. The report indicates the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.