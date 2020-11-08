Man from Niceville seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 57-year-old man from Niceville was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 98 in Miramar Beach. A report from the Florida Highway Patrol says it happened on Highway 98 near the intersection of Holiday Road at around midnight Sunday morning.

The report says the man was trying to cross 98 in the middle of the road. As the driver approached the intersection the report says he attempted to stop and was unable to resulting in a collision. Names have not been released. The driver was not hurt.