Man from Dothan killed in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Dothan is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Florida early Saturday morning. According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol says two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on State Road 81 near Substation Road around midnight.

The report says a 2008 Buick Enclave crossed the centerline and collided with a 2009 Mercedes SL500. The Mercedes caught fire and the driver, a man from Dothan, died at the scene. The driver of the Buick was flown to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with what are described as serious injuries. He is a 43-year-old man from DeFuniak Springs. The report indicates charges are pending. The man from Dothan has not been identified by FHP pending notification of next of kin.