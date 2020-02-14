Man found shot to death in Ensley identified

ENSLEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man found shot dead inside a home in Ensley has been identified.

Maj. Andrew Hobbs with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is Tony Grandison.

His body was found inside a home near Brookmeadow Drive and Winodee Road.

Grandison was found by his roommate, according to deputies.

Deputies are still looking for a suspect but believe this was not a random act. Hobbs said deputies believe drug-related criminal activity could have been happening at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office or CrimeStoppers.

