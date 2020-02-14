Man found shot to death in Ensley identified

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ENSLEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man found shot dead inside a home in Ensley has been identified.

Maj. Andrew Hobbs with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is Tony Grandison.

His body was found inside a home near Brookmeadow Drive and Winodee Road.
Grandison was found by his roommate, according to deputies.

Deputies are still looking for a suspect but believe this was not a random act. Hobbs said deputies believe drug-related criminal activity could have been happening at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office or CrimeStoppers.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories