Man found shot to death in Ensley identified

ENSLEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man found shot dead inside a home in Ensley has been identified.
Maj. Andrew Hobbs with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is Tony Grandison.
His body was found inside a home near Brookmeadow Drive and Winodee Road.
Grandison was found by his roommate, according to deputies.
Deputies are still looking for a suspect but believe this was not a random act. Hobbs said deputies believe drug-related criminal activity could have been happening at the time of the shooting.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office or CrimeStoppers.
