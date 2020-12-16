UPDATE (12:12 PM) — Officers say the FWB man found dead inside a vehicle in the driveway of a home was 28-year-old Kreskin Robinson.

“OCSO investigators have been collecting evidence, gathering statements, and tracking down leads,” say the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials plan to schedule an autopsy. Okaloosa deputies say more information will be released at the appropriate time.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office says a man found dead near Fort Walton Beach was a victim of “obvious foul play.”

There’s a homicide investigation underway according to their Facebook page writing, “911 call for a medical emergency outside a home on Hickory Street near Fort Walton Beach last night turned into a homicide investigation. Deputies found a man dead in his car, a victim of obvious foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crimestoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.”

