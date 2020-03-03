Man Found Dead in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Police are asking the public for any information related to the death of 78-year-old Michael Miles.

They found his body at 46 West Audrey Drive NW this afternoon after receiving a report of a deceased individual. The cause of death is being investigated.

If you have any clues in this case, please call Detective Sergeant Brandon Chapin or Detective Kelly Stanley at 850-833-9546.

