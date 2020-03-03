Man Found Dead in Fort Walton Beach

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WALTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Police are asking the public for any information related to the death of 78-year-old Michael Miles.

They found his body at 46 West Audrey Drive NW this afternoon after receiving a report of a deceased individual. The cause of death is being investigated.

If you have any clues in this case, please call Detective Sergeant Brandon Chapin or Detective Kelly Stanley at 850-833-9546.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories