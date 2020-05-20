Man found dead in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 68-year-old man was found dead in Fort Walton Beach Sunday evening.
Bobby Jackson was found deceased in a waterway near 28 Miracle Strip Parkway SW, according to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. Police say no foul play is suspected and the investigation is active.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Zbikowski at 850-833-9546.
LATEST STORIES:
- Body found on Venice Beach identified as former WWE star Shad Gaspard
- On first day back to work at Ford plant, employee tests positive for COVID-19
- MPD investigates homicide near DIP
- BCSO: 61-year-old man of Spanish Fort charged with four counts of possession of obscene material
- Governor Ivey Announces Economic Relief Available to Alabama’s Seafood Industry in Coming Months