Man found dead in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 68-year-old man was found dead in Fort Walton Beach Sunday evening.

Bobby Jackson was found deceased in a waterway near 28 Miracle Strip Parkway SW, according to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. Police say no foul play is suspected and the investigation is active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Zbikowski at ‪850-833-9546‬.

