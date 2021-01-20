Man facing 13 counts of child pornography in Escambia County, Fla.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Bellview man is facing 13 counts of child pornography after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his home.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, members of the ECSO Special Victims Unit, HSI, and FDLE served the search warrant at a home on the 2700-block of Godwin Lane related to a child pornography case.

With the help of FDLE Agent Stephanie Cassidy and her K9 “Maple,” deputies were able to find electronic storage devices containing child pornography at the home.

ECSO’s lead investigator Suzanne Pollack arrested 26 -year-old Aaron Michael Rogers, charging him with 13 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of transmission of child pornography. Rogers was booked in the Escambia County Jail with a $132,500 bond.