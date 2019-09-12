Man faces three charges for pretending to be someone he’s not

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A man found passed out near a Destin bank Wednesday told deputies he was someone he was not, and the person he pretended to be was a wanted fugitive.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Turner pretended to be Patrick Pearson and had all the documents to back up his story (Florida identification card and social security card).

Unfortunately for Turner, his false identity turned out to be a wanted thief. He was arrested on the spot.

During the booking process, Turner allegedly spat on a detention deputy. This earned him the charge of battery on a law enforcement officer. At this time deputies discovered his true identity as 46-year-old Joshua Wade Turner, which racked up two more charges for knowingly displaying the identification card of another person and providing a false name while detained.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted a cheeky warning on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. It reads: “If you give law enforcement fake identification – make sure it’s not someone with an active warrant.”