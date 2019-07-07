OCSO capture teen who drove stolen car through backyards

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview teenager suspected of stealing a car from a Fort Walton Beach home was captured today, several hours after fleeing from deputies and crashing in a backyard.

The 16-year-old was driving a stolen vehicle in Crestview when he spotted two Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Stillwell Road and fled down Brentwood Road, a dead end road.

He then drove through a wooden privacy fence, got airborne, and drove through the back yards of some townhomes. He took out more fences before getting wedged and fleeing on foot.

OCSO deputies tracked him down this afternoon and have charged him with grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. He told them he sped off because he didn’t want to go to jail.

Original story

