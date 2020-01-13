Man dies in Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has died in a shooting in Escambia County.

It happened at 7:30 p.m. at 2nd Street and Winthrop Avenue, in the Warrington Area southwest of Pensacola.

Deputies say the victim is a 29-year-old white man.

A few minutes before the shooting, there was a call of shots fired on Baublits Drive near Syrcle Drive about a mile away. Neighbors heard a vehicle speeding away but could not give a description of the vehicle.

Deputies can’t confirm if the two incidents are connected.

LATEST STORIES