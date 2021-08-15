Man dies after crash on I-10 in Santa Rosa County Saturday afternoon

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida State Troopers are investigating after a Saturday afternoon ride turns deadly for a 71-year-old man from Port St. Joe. The man was killed when his motorized tricycle motorcycle crashed on I-10 in Santa Rosa County.

Troopers say they responded just before 4 Saturday afternoon at the 37-mile marker on I-10 Westbound. They say the driver of the trike swerved to avoid tire debris from a commercial truck and crashed in the grass on the shoulder. The name of the victim was not released.

