Man dead in overnight shooting in Escambia County Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was found shot to death in the middle of the street in Escambia County Florida Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Melanie Peterson with the Escambia County Sheriff’s office, neighbors heard gunshots at about 1:30 this morning on Massachusetts Avenue and Stara Circle.

When deputies arrived they found a man dead in the road. There’s no suspect yet and next of kin has not been notified.

