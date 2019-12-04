1  of  2
Man dead from fatal crash in Okaloosa County

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Michael Gambert was pronounced dead on the scene of a fatal crash in Okaloosa County on Wednesday afternoon.

Gambert, was traveling north on SR-85. Meanwhile, Randall Teal was traveling south within the outside lane of SR-85. Gambert went across both south-bound lanes resulting in the collision with the left rear of Teal’s vehicle. Gambert continued onward with an increase in speed coming into contact with a curb, followed by a sign, and then hitting a large tree.

Gambert was entrapped within his vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel. It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor. No other injuries were reported.

