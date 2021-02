ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida State Troopers say one man is dead after being hit by an SUV when he tried to cross North Davis Highway Friday night. According to a report from FHP, a 65-year-old man was trying to cross the road at Ladd Drive at about 7 Friday night.

He was hit by an SUV, taken to Sacred Heart Hospital, and later died from his injuries. The driver of the SUV was not hurt. Names have not been released.