Man dead after shooting himself at Pensacola Police headquarters

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is dead after shooting himself at the Pensacola Police Department headquarters in downtown Pensacola.

While WKRG News 5 doesn’t typically report on suicides, Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall said this case was a threat to public safety due to the location and surrounding public areas.

Randall said at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers received a call from the man, who said he was outside of PPD headquarters and wanted to harm himself.

Within seconds, Pensacola Police responded.

“It was all hands on deck,” Randall said.

Escambia County’s SWAT team also responded.

Police said the man fired one shot out of his car before turning the gun on himself.

No officers were injured.

As of about 1 p.m., Hayne Street was still blocked off as police conducted their investigation.

Police said they don’t know who the man is at this time or his motive behind going to the police department to harm himself.