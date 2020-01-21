Man crashes into parked SUV, causes fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- UPDATE (11:22 a.m.) The state has started questioning Richard Smith’s former supervisor Hal McCord with the Department of Homeland Security. McCord stated Richard did not show up to work on Thursday, July 30, 2015. McCord testified that it was unusual for Richard to not show up for work. McCord went to Richard’s house on July 31, 2015, to check on him. He said he was afraid Richard had a medical emergency. McCord said he tried several times to ring a doorbell at the home but no one ever answered. He called law enforcement. “I knew something was wrong when the EMS arrived and they all looked like they had seen a ghost,” McCord said. “I knew there was a problem. That was clear.” McCord gave deputies Hartung’s information. When Hartung arrived, McCord said they didn’t talk.

UPDATE (10:10 a.m.): The state has called its first witness in the Hartung trial. Andrew Smith, a former Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was first to respond to the Smith home on Deerfield Drive on July 31, 2015. He contacted Hartung, who appeared to be calm and relaxed, to get permission to enter the home.