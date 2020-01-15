Man crashes into chain-link fence, concrete wall in Pensacola

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — 46-year-old Winston Brossard crashed into a chain-link fence and concrete wall of the Interstate 10 Overpass while driving on Davis Hwy.

Florida Highway Patrol reports Brossard had a medical issue that caused him to crash.

Brossard was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital for observation.

