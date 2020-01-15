Man crashes into chain-link fence, concrete wall in Pensacola

FILE – In this July 1, 2016 file photo, drivers work their way out of Dallas during rush hour. The U.S. government’s road safety agency says traffic deaths fell by a small amount for the second straight year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration attributed the 2.4% drop partially to technology in newer vehicles that can prevent crashes. The agency says the downward trend is continuing into 2019. First-half estimates show fatalities down 3.4%. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — 46-year-old Winston Brossard crashed into a chain-link fence and concrete wall of the Interstate 10 Overpass while driving on Davis Hwy.

Florida Highway Patrol reports Brossard had a medical issue that caused him to crash.

Brossard was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital for observation.

