Man convicted in stabbing death at Big Lagoon State Park sentenced to 20 years

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was convicted of stabbing another man to death at Big Lagoon State Park in 2019 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter and battery upon a jail detainee on March 11.

Prosecutors say Bryan Swift stabbed Adam Parker to death at Big Lagoon State Park on Nov. 24, 2019. While Swift was in jail for the death of Parker, prosecutors say he became upset with his cellmate and punched him in the face multiple times.

At Swift’s sentencing hearing on March 11, he stated, “I might have overreacted a little bit,” regarding the death of Parker.

Unedited Press Release from the First Judicial Circuit of Florida

State Attorney, Ginger Bowden Madden, announces today Bryan Francis Swift was sentenced to twenty years in State prison for Manslaughter and Battery upon a Jail Detainee.

On November 24, 2019, Escambia County Sheriff Office deputies responded to a stabbing incident at Big Lagoon State Park in Pensacola, Florida. Upon arrival, law enforcement found the victim, Adam Parker suffering from stab wounds to his neck and torso. On the date of this incident, the victim and Ms. Smith, his girlfriend had gotten into an argument, which turned physical. During the physical altercation, the victim slapped Ms. Smith, the defendant’s sister. The defendant then stabbed the victim three times. The evidence, however, established that neither the defendant nor Ms. Smith had any injuries; the victim did not threaten either the defendant or Ms. Smith with a weapon; the victim did not possess any weapons; and after being stabbed by the defendant, the victim died. Subsequent to stabbing the victim multiple times, the defendant fled the scene.

On January 26, 2021, the defendant pled guilty to Manslaughter for the murder of Adam Parker.

On July 31, 2020, while in jail for the death of Mr. Parker, the defendant became upset with his cell mate and punched him in the face multiple times. On January 26, 2021, the defendant pled guilty to Battery upon a Jail Detainee.

At a sentencing hearing held on March 11, 2021, the defendant stated, “I might have over reacted a little bit,” regarding the death of Mr. Parker. At the conclusion of the sentencing hearing Circuit Court Judge Coleman Lee Robinson sentenced the defendant to twenty years in State prison.

This case was investigated by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Jessica Etherton. For more information, please contact Mr. John Molchan at (850) 595-4200.