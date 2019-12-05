Man convicted for attempted murder on law enforcement officer

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Christopher Michael Chancey, 30 years of age, was convicted by an Escambia County jury on Wednesday, December 4th in an attempt to elude law enforcement and for the attempt of second-degree murder with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, along with many other charges.

On October 7, 2018, Chancey was spotted making an improper lane change. When law enforcement attempted to pull Chancey over, he sped up and fled from the deputy.

In the course of the chase, a firearm was discharged several times by Chancey. Bullets struck one of the law enforcement vehicles.

After law enforcement stopped Chancey’s vehicle, he then attempted to run. However, he was soon apprehended.

Chancey has a list of prior convictions that consist of drug paraphernalia and violent offenses.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Escambia Sherriff’s Office.

