Man charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine from two apartments in NW Florida

Northwest Florida

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Travaess Mclemore,36, was arrested and charged after drugs were found in two apartments in Fort Walton Beach on Monday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says deputies searched the units off Pelham Road. Inside, investigators found large amounts of cocaine and heroin, as well as a stolen firearm.

Mclemore is the listed renter on both of the units. He is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in heroin.

OCSO says other renters in the complex complained about suspected drugs form the area.

If you suspect drug activity in your neighborhood, you can contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850.609.2000 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.853.TIPS

