Man charged with smash-and-grab burglaries at 3 dollar stores

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Friday after allegedly smashing out the glass doors of three dollar stores and stealing items.

Andrew Kimmons, 25, is charged with burglary of dwelling or structure, two counts of petit theft, and resisting officers without violence.

Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Family Dollar at 5218 North W Street. They say the front door was smashed with a rock allowing a suspect to enter the building stealing items from the store.

While investigating the scene, deputies were alerted that an alarm at the Family Dollar on 2829 W Michigan Avenue was tripped. Once deputies arrived on scene they discovered the door to that business had also been smashed allowing the suspect to enter and take items.

While processing that scene, deputies were once again alerted to an alarm at the Dollar General at 3070 W Michigan with the same exact scenario.

Deputies began searching the area with a picture of the suspect from surveillance footage. Sgt. Jonathan Wood discovered Kimmons walking near the 5300 block of Regents Avenue. Kimmons tried to run away but was caught. Stolen items from all three stores were discovered in his pockets and the bag he was carrying, according to officials.