Man charged with murder suspected in 2020 Pensacola shooting, gunshots leave victim disfigured

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man, previously charged with murder, is suspected in a shooting on Fairfield Dr. where a victim was left disfigured after suffering from three gunshot wounds in August of 2020.

According to Pensacola Police, on August 30, 2020 the victim was shot on the second floor of Pensacola Village Apt. with gunshots to his arm, leg, and abdomen. He was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in critical condition.

24-year-old Deontrace Bonner is suspected to be the shooter as shell casings found on the scene matched the gun he used in the shooting. Additionally, the victim was targeted earlier that week which police confirm to be in connection to the shooting at Pensacola Village.

Although Bonner was previously charged with murder, he was never convicted. Pensacola Police say Bonner could face the following charges stemming from the Pensacola Village incident: