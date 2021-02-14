Man charged with murder after victim stabbed to death

UPDATE 7:15 AM: An official with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead another is charged with murder after a stabbing Saturday night. Deputies responded to a call at about 10 Saturday night in the 5700-block of Esperanto Drive in Pensacola. A 50-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he later died from multiple stab wounds.

32-year-old Corey Bates was charged with murder. Deputies say this was a domestic incident but we don’t know the connection between the victim and the suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY: ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was charged with murder early Sunday morning in Escambia County, Florida. 32-year-old Corey Bates was booked into the Escambia County Jail at about 1:30 Sunday morning.

The jail log says he’s being charged with murder. No other information about the crime was immediately available. We’ve reached out to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for more information and are waiting to hear back. It appears Bates has no prior bookings in the Escambia County Jail.