Man charged with murder after shooting kills former fire chief

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is in the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office after a shooting that took the life of a former fire chief. 30-year-old Jared Clakley was booked into the Escambia County Jail Saturday. He was also charged with assault, battery, and possession of a deadly weapon. Jail records show Clakley had been booked a number of times in Escambia County charged with assault and other crimes.

Published reports say Clakley killed Molino Fire Chief Gary Diamond in a domestic dispute on Molino Road early Saturday morning. Posts online are paying tribute to Diamond calling him “the hardest working, nicest, most helpful, upbeat person you could know” and that he dedicated his life to public service. Navarre Beach Fire Rescue wrote online asking people to “please keep both his immediate and extended family in your thoughts and prayers as he left a lasting impression on many who still serve.”

