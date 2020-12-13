Man charged with homicide in Escambia County Saturday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Joining us this morning is Craig Hindsman the Connections Pastor at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church in Pensacola. This is the time of year when we may be connecting with family or friends you may not always keep in touch with throughout the year. Where do you start fostering a good relationship with someone you may not talk to a lot?

Guest: One of the things I find interesting about family is that we don’t always get along. We sometimes have different political views we may have different views about how to raise kids, but always start with commonalities start with things you do have in common and really emphasize those things so for us it’s Auburn football every one of our family members is an Auburn football fan so we can talk about how’s Bo Nix doing whether we should get rid of coach. We go round and round about that and then also common memories. Shared experiences are incredibly important. Talk about “remember when we did this, or how we did this?” Not only do they help you to connect they also bring someone back to when their connection was strong. When you get together with people you haven’t seen in a while, shared experiences and those base commonalities are probably a good place to start.