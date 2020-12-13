Man charged with homicide in Escambia County Saturday

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 20-year-old man from Pensacola is in the Escambia County jail charged with homicide. Keiyhaun Dywane Irby was booked into jail Saturday afternoon. He is being held without bond on a number of charges including homicide. This is his fifth time being booked into the jail as an adult since 2017.
Irby was also charged with drug and weapons violations. Additional information about this incident has not been released.
