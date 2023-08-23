FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man has been arrested after he was involved in a deadly crash while allegedly driving under the influence, according to a release from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

On Aug. 22 at 9 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Wright Parkway and Holmes Boulevard NW. When they arrived, officers found that a gray pickup truck, driven by Benjamen Raser, had collided with a white sedan, driven by Demetrius Thomas, while heading north on Wright Parkway, according to the release.

The release said paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, however, Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. Raser’s passenger was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. Raser was taken to a hospital and released.

After Raser’s release, he was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI serious bodily injury. The FWBPD Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the case.