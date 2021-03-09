Man charged with DUI manslaughter after crash on Perdido Key Drive

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after a crash that killed a woman Sunday night.

Billy Bowman, 30, is charged with DUI manslaughter.

Florida Highway Patrol responded Sunday, 10:16 p.m. on Perdido Key Drive close to Johnson Beach Road.

Cylea Maria Ferrerira Lyrio died at Baptist Hospital after Bowman allegedly crashed into her from behind as they traveled in the same lane.

Troopers say on scene Bowman’s pupils were dilated, his words mumbled and his speech slurred. They also smelled alcohol on his breath.

Troopers found the Jeep Cherokee Bowman was driving flipped on its roof. They found an empty Bombay Sapphire Gin bottle near the steering wheel. Investigators say the Jeep collided with the rear left of the Toyota Camry Lyrio was driving.

Bowman had two others in his Jeep at the time who survived.

He is in the Escambia County Jail on a $405,000 bond.

