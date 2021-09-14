Man charged with attempted homicide in Escambia County for June shooting

Gregory Brown mugshot from Escambia County Sheriffs Office

(From the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office: Gregory Brown, arrested Sept. 14, 2021)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested a man wanted for a June shooting.

Law enforcement arrested Gregory Brown at a home on the 400 block of Tallow Tree Drive, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

Brown is charged with attempted homicide, deadly missiles, criminal mischief, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, display of a firearm during a felony and discharging a firearm in public.

The Sheriff’s Office alleges that on June 16, 2021, Brown fired a gun at a person’s car at the 2100 block of West Fairfield Drive. No one was hit, but a bullet hole was found in the car.

