Man charged with attempted homicide in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Airon Douglas Carmack for attempted homicide.

ECSO says on March 1, deputies responded to Detroit Boulevard and Redwing Drive for a report of shots fired. On the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital.

During the investigation, Airon Carmack was arrested and charged with attempted homicide.

