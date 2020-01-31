Man charged with 2017 kidnapping, murder of Pensacola girl to stand trial in March

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A trial date has been set for a man facing the murder charge of 12-year-old Naomi Jones in 2017.

Jones went missing on May 31 and her body was discovered five days later in Eight Mile Creek about four miles from the Aspen Village Apartments where she lived in Pensacola. Experts who analyzed Jones’ remains determined that the 12-year-old died within 24 to 36 hours after she disappeared.

Robert Letroy Howard was arrested on June 8 after investigators say Howard’s vehicle matched the description of a vehicle caught on surveillance where Naomi’s body was found.

Howard entered a not guilty plea in June of 2017. State attorney Bill Eddins tells News 5 the trial will begin on Monday, March 16 in Pensacola. WKRG will be at the trial to follow developments in the case.

