Man charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who turned himself in to authorities last week after a deadly hit-and-run crash was charged Tuesday and booked into the Escambia County Jail.

The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested Charles Noble, 34, and he has been charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash, and destruction of evidence.

Noble was driving a blue Ford Mustang Wednesday morning on Mobile Highway just south of Saufley Field Road when he ran a 49-year-old woman over and left the scene, according to troopers. The woman’s body was found on the side of the road around noon when someone passing by called it in.

The man’s Mustang was found at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Woodspring Suites on West Detroit Boulevard. He turned himself in that day at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office but the charges weren’t filed until Tuesday.