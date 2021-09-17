Man caught with Halloween-theme bags with drug residue, sheriff’s office says

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A man with multiple felony warrants was arrested after deputies were called for a welfare check on him and discovered a loaded gun, methamphetamine, and Halloween-design plastic bags in his backpack.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a welfare check at the intersection of John King Road and Oak Terrace Drive near Crestview. The deputy found 40-year-old Ricky Lett Jr. there, who had four active felony warrants with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

While taking Lett into custody, the deputy found a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber and 40 plastic bags with Halloween-type designs in his backpack. The sheriff’s office says when Lett was ready to be taken out of the patrol car at the jail, a plastic bag with pumpkins on it was found partially hidden by his body, and a white crystalline substance inside had a presumptive positive test for methamphetamine.

Lett is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance.

