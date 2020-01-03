Man breaks into woman’s home, assaults her and steals her gun

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies say a 26-year-old man broke into a woman’s home on Monday, assaulted her and stole her gun.

Authorities say Ricky Holmes forced his way into the victim’s home on Ellysee Way. Deputies say Holmes became armed with a gun during the burglary. The victim seemed startled when they interviewed her, said authorities.

She says Holmes got to her house and started banging on the front door. She says she opened the door to tell Holmes to leave and he entered the house without permission and walked towards the back room. The victim says Holmes pushed her out of the way and went to the bathroom and stole the woman’s gun. The victim says Holmes left the house on a bike.

The woman gave authorities a description of Holmes, but she did not know where to find him after he left the home. Holmes faces multiple charges and is in the Escambia County Jail with no bond. Authorities say Holmes had a trespassing warning at the home that goes back to July of 2019.

