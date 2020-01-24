Man arrested, woman wanted for Greer’s Liquor Store robbery

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man and woman from Mobile are accused of stealing $600 worth of liquor from Greer’s Liquor Store in Pensacola and the man allegedly sprayed an employee with pepper spray before they left the store.

Quinton Lockett has been arrested and charged with robbery and battery but Nekia Robinson is still wanted.

Deputies say Lockett pulled up to Greer’s Liquor Store at 12265 Lillian Highway on December 7 and parked close to the door. They say Lockett is seen on surveillance video getting a shopping cart and entering the store along with Nekia Robinson.

Lockett is seen loading the cart with about $600 worth of liquor then the two leave and start loading the car with the stolen bottles, according to the sheriff’s office.

The clerk ran out to confront the two and Lockett is seen spraying pepper spray at the woman before jumping in the car and leaving, according to the arrest report.









