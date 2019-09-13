Man arrested in stolen car after 90+ mph chase in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An arrest report is revealing more information about the man charged in a police chase that went over the Pensacola Bay Bridge and north on Scenic Highway early Thursday morning.

Austin Wigley, 22, was the driver of the stolen car and there were two passengers in the car, according to police.

The chase of a stolen vehicle started in Gulf Breeze and went north over Pensacola Bay Bridge and north on Scenic Highway going over 90 mph at times.

The vehicle eventually crashed at Scenic Highway and Creighton Road. Wigley got out of the car and fell to the ground but got back up and ran into the woods, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

Wigley was found several hours later in the yard of a home on Scenic Hwy and police say he had a bag of suspected methamphetamine. A glass pipe and digital scale were found inside the car.

Wigley is in the Escambia County Jail with no bond.