Man arrested in gun, drug case in Escambia County, FL

Northwest Florida
Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – A man has been arrested on several gun and drug charges in Escambia County.

Sheriff David Morgan held a news conference Wednesday announcing the arrest of Patrick Riley Brown.

At the news conference, investigators presented a table filled with the guns that were sized, some of which were allegedly stolen.

Deputies arrived to Brown’s residence at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday to arrest him on two active warrants. When they arrived, they found Brown’s door wide open and him sleeping on a bed.

In plain sight were various drugs, including meth, marijuana edible cookies, and several narcotics. There was also about 15 guns, including two AR-15 rifles, shotguns, and pistols.

The guns were all in Brown’s possession illegally. He does not own a firearms permit and at least one of the AR-15s was reported stolen out of Bay Minette, according to Brown’s arrest report.

Brown is being held with bond at the Escambia County jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories