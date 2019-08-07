Man arrested in gun, drug case in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – A man has been arrested on several gun and drug charges in Escambia County.

Sheriff David Morgan held a news conference Wednesday announcing the arrest of Patrick Riley Brown.

At the news conference, investigators presented a table filled with the guns that were sized, some of which were allegedly stolen.

Deputies arrived to Brown’s residence at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday to arrest him on two active warrants. When they arrived, they found Brown’s door wide open and him sleeping on a bed.

In plain sight were various drugs, including meth, marijuana edible cookies, and several narcotics. There was also about 15 guns, including two AR-15 rifles, shotguns, and pistols.

The guns were all in Brown’s possession illegally. He does not own a firearms permit and at least one of the AR-15s was reported stolen out of Bay Minette, according to Brown’s arrest report.

Brown is being held with bond at the Escambia County jail.