Man arrested for trying to rob Subway in Escambia County

WARRINGTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after a Subway employee says he came in demanding money with his hand under his shirt while saying he didn’t want to hurt her.

Deputies responded to the Subway at 120 Chiefs Way just before 10 p.m. Thursday night and were told a man tried to rob the business.

Employees said the suspect was wearing a white shirt and left walking north on New Warrington Road. A short time later, deputies found Jeffery Carmichael, 50, walking along the road. After the employee identified him as the suspect, Carmichael was arrested.

The Subway employee said Carmichael walked in with something under the right side of his shirt. She said he then put his hand under his shirt and said he didn’t want to hurt her. She said he then slammed his hand on the counter and told her to give him all the money.

When employees started calling 911, they say Carmichael changed his story and stated someone outside in a red car was trying to rob them. The employee said he then went to “talk to the two men outside in the red car to stop them from robbing the Subway,” according to the arrest report.

That is when Carmichael left walking down the street. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail charged with robbery and he has a bond of $23,500.