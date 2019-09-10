Man arrested for punching and kicking one deputy, threatening to kill another

JAY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly punching and kicking a Santa Rosa County sheriff’s deputy who was responding to a call of an open house party on Old Pollard Road in Jay late Saturday night.

Hunter Kinnard, from Cantonment, is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, intimidation of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

When deputies arrived, people started running and vehicles were leaving. Deputies went to an area behind a barn on the property and found people standing around and a fight happening. Two teenagers were fighting and one had to be tasered for resisting.

While those two were on the ground, another fight happened nearby involving Kinnard. Deputies say Kinnard was highly intoxicated and resisting deputies.

Kinnard allegedly punched the deputy in the right shoulder causing him to lose control then gave a “donkey kick” to the deputy’s left shin causing the deputy to lose his balance and fall. The deputy had to use his taser on Kinnard three times, according to the arrest report.

Kinnard was taken to a hospital where he was evaluated for high level of intoxication and got violent towards the ER staff, according to the report.

A deputy who watched over Kinnard in the hospital said Kinnard threatened him saying that he would “use a gun if necessary to kill him.”

Kinnard was released from the Santa Rosa County Jail on a $10,500 bond.