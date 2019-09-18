Man arrested following fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after allegedly running over a pedestrian and then driving away from the scene. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, William Boles struck Wilber Heath Wednesday night near U.S. Highway 90 and Hare Street. Witnesses were able to get a description of Boles and call police. Heath died from his injuries.

Boles is facing several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, driving with a suspended license, and failure to register a vehicle.