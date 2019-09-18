Man arrested following fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Crestview

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after allegedly running over a pedestrian and then driving away from the scene. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, William Boles struck Wilber Heath Wednesday night near U.S. Highway 90 and Hare Street. Witnesses were able to get a description of Boles and call police. Heath died from his injuries.

Boles is facing several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, driving with a suspended license, and failure to register a vehicle.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories