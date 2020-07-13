Man arrested after dog found in car with 102 degree temperature

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after allegedly leaving his dog inside a car while he was shopping inside Walmart during a time when the temperature was 91 degrees with a heat index of 101 degrees outside.

Bryan Brown is charged with animal cruelty.

Deputies responded to the Walmart on Mobile Highway Sunday afternoon and found a green GMC Yukon with three of its four windows cracked. The dog was found in the floor board behind the drivers seat and was heavily panting, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was able to squeeze an arm through a window to unlock the door and remove the dog. A few minutes later, Brown came out and said he had only been inside the store for 10 minutes. Cameras showed he had been inside for at least 45 minutes.

Animal control arrived and took the dog’s temperature which was 102.5 then they took possession of the dog, according to the arrest report.

LATEST STORIES