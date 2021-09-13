Man arrested, accused of DUI after fatal crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE: Pensacola Police say A.O. Godwin, 74, of Pensacola, has been charged with DUI manslaughter in connection to a fatal crash Monday morning on Airport Boulevard.

PPD spokesman Officer Mike Wood confirmed to WKRG News 5 Godwin retired as a lieutenant from the Pensacola Police Department at least two decades ago.

Airport Boulevard is now open in all directions.

Original story:

A man has been arrested and charged with DUI after being accused of hitting a pedestrian with his truck on Airport Boulevard Monday morning.

Pensacola Police say the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. The pedestrian, a man, was killed in the crash, according to Pensacola Police, but his identity has not yet been released.

Police say the driver of a truck hopped a curb near Airport Boulevard and College Parkway, hitting and killing the man, who was walking westbound on a sidewalk.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

